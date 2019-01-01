Periyar University: Result Announced For UG, PG Exams; PRIDE Hall Tickets Released

Periyar University Result, PRIDE Hall Ticket: Know How To Check

Periyar University has announced the results for undergraduate and postgraduate exams on the official website. Candidates who took the exam can check for result updates on the official website of the University at periyaruniversity.ac.in. The result will be hosted on the portal and candidates may have to login using their roll number and date of birth. The exam was held in April.

Check Periyar University UG, PG Results

Periyar University has released hall tickets for the PRIDE 2019 exam. Candidates can download the hall tickets using their registration number and date of birth. PRIDE is held annually for selecting candidates for admission to UG degree, UG certificate, PG degree, MBA, MCA, MSc (IT), PG Diploma Programme, BLIS, MLIS and UG Diploma courses through distance mode. The University established a directorate for distance education namely Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). The PRIDE started functioning from the year 2001 - 2002. It offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

How to download PRIDE hall tickets?

Step one: Go to official Periyar University website: www.periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the hall ticket link.

Step three: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your hall ticket

Step five: Take a printout of the hall ticket

Last year, the exam was held in February and the results were announced in June.

