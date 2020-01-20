'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Event Is Closest To My Heart: PM Modi

The PM said he also loves attending Hackathons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said how important and close is the Pariksha Pe Charcha event for him. Speaking to lakhs of students and teachers in a live interactive session at Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium, PM Modi said, "As Prime Minister, one gets to attend numerous types of programme. Each of them provides a new set of experiences. But, if someone asks me what is that one programme that touches your heart the most, I would say it is this one."

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do," he added.

PM Modi encouraged the young audience by speaking in their language or what can be said the social media language that is in vogue.

"Let's start talking then, as they say, #WithoutFilter. We'll talk like friends, mistakes can happen. And, in my case, if I make a mistake the friends in the media will love it too..." PM Modi said, grinning at his young audience at Delhi's Talkatora stadium.

To a student's question on how exams were a "mood-off" for her, PM gave the example of Chandrayaan and said how scientists at ISRO overcame their dismay after the failure to land Chandrayaaan's lander on the moon last year.

Minister of Human Resources Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, also addressed the gathering. This is an annual event organised for students who are appearing for the board exams. The event is organised few weeks ahead of the exams.

