Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi Reaches Talkatora Stadium; Live Update

PM Narendra Modi will have a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with school students from across the country today. The event is being held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. This is the third year of the unique program that started in 2018. Held right ahead of the board exams, the interaction with PM aims to help students combat stress and gain perspective on various aspects of student life. The event will start in less than half an hour and is expected to include cultural programmes as well. Along with the students, teachers will also be participating in the event.
"I though I should share the burden your parents have to bear. I am also a member of your family, why not share your parents' burden on a community scale."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the stage to address students. He begins with addressing himself as students' friends.
HRD Minister Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has taken the stage to address the students and welcome PM Modi. He says that examinations never stop and every individual goes through different tests during their lifetime.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the stadium and was welcomed with loud cheers by the students and teachers present at the venue.
The theme for this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha centers around the idea that Exams should be celebrated as a Festival. 'Pariksha Parv' should not be feared but celebrated.
PM Narendra Modi, at Talkatora Stadium, is viewing a painting exhibition put on by students who have gathered from across the country. The paintings at the exhibition touch upon several topics like Gandhi and his life, Water conservation, Clean India etc. Some of the paintings also depict the tips given by the Prime Minister to students during the previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha.
PM Narendra Modi has reached Talkatora Stadium where the Pariksha Pe Charcha event is being held. The Union HRD Minister Mr. Ramesh pokhriyal 'Nishank' and MoS Sanjay Dhotre are also present.
The interactive session will be available to students, teachers and parents nationwide through YouTube and social media platforms.
Union Minister for HRD tweeted about the event and encouraged students to participate through the live broadcast of the event.
Like last year, this year too students were selected to meet the Prime Minister and ask questions after going through a competition. The competition required participants to submit an essay in 1500 characters on one of the five themes decided by MHRD. 1,050 students were selected on the basis of essays submitted in the competition.