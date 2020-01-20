Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi Reaches Talkatora Stadium; Live Update

#WithoutFilter: PM Modi Asks Students To Raise Questions Without Any Apprehension





He says that we often tend to ignore what our own parents or guardians or teachers say but listen to what an outsider says. He says that I do this job acting as a friend and that is why I feel you all reciprocate.

Referring to the social media trend #WithoutFilter, PM has requested students to raise questions without any filter.

"I though I should share the burden your parents have to bear. I am also a member of your family, why not share your parents' burden on a community scale."