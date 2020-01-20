Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi Reaches Talkatora Stadium; Live Update

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi Reaches Talkatora Stadium; Live Update

PM Modi will interact with students for Pariksha Pe Charcha today

New Delhi:

PM Narendra Modi will have a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with school students from across the country today. The event is being held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. This is the third year of the unique program that started in 2018. Held right ahead of the board exams, the interaction with PM aims to help students combat stress and gain perspective on various aspects of student life. The event will start in less than half an hour and is expected to include cultural programmes as well. Along with the students, teachers will also be participating in the event.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 With PM Modi: Live Update

Jan 20, 2020 11:33 (IST)
#WithoutFilter: PM Modi Asks Students To Raise Questions Without Any Apprehension
"I though I should share the burden your parents have to bear. I am also a member of your family, why not share your parents' burden on a community scale."

He says that we often tend to ignore what our own parents or guardians or teachers say but listen to what an outsider says. He says that I do this job acting as a friend and that is why I feel you all reciprocate. 
Referring to the social media trend  #WithoutFilter, PM has requested students to raise questions without any filter. 
Jan 20, 2020 11:29 (IST)
Pariksha Pe Charcha Closest To My Heart: PM Modi
"I have been tied down to government for a long time. I was a Chief Minister for  a long time and now you all gave me this job. The job demands me to attend many events and meet different kinds of personalities. Every event is important in a different way since I get to learn something new. But if someone asked me which event is the closest to your heart, I will say it is Pariksha Pe Charcha".
Jan 20, 2020 11:26 (IST)
PM Modi Begins His Address, Calls Himself Students' Friend
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the stage to address students. He begins with addressing himself as students' friends. 

Referring to the new decade, he says that as much as this decade is important in students' life, the decade is also important for the country. He says that whatever the country does in this decade, the maximum contribution will come from students who will sit for their board exams this year. 
Jan 20, 2020 11:18 (IST)
Union HRD Minister Takes The Stage To Welcome PM Modi
HRD Minister Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has taken the stage to address the students and welcome PM Modi. He says that examinations never stop and every individual goes through different tests during their lifetime. 

Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also talks about various digital initiatives started by MHRD including SWAYAM, DHRUV etc. 
Jan 20, 2020 11:14 (IST)
PM Modi Enters Talkatora Stadium To Loud Cheers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the stadium and was welcomed with loud cheers by the students and teachers present at the venue. 
Jan 20, 2020 11:07 (IST)
Pariksha Parv: Exam Should Be Celebrated As A Festival
The theme for this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha centers around the idea that Exams should be celebrated as a Festival. 'Pariksha Parv' should not be feared but celebrated. 
Jan 20, 2020 11:03 (IST)
PM Modi Attends Painting Exhibition At Talkatora Stadium
PM Narendra Modi, at Talkatora Stadium, is viewing a painting exhibition put on by students who have gathered from across the country. The paintings at the exhibition touch upon several topics like Gandhi and his life, Water conservation, Clean India etc. Some of the paintings also depict the tips given by the Prime Minister to students during the previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha. 
Jan 20, 2020 10:59 (IST)
PM Modi Reaches Pariksha Pe Charcha Venue
PM Narendra Modi has reached Talkatora Stadium where the Pariksha Pe Charcha event is being held. The Union HRD Minister Mr. Ramesh pokhriyal 'Nishank' and MoS Sanjay Dhotre are also present. 
Jan 20, 2020 10:56 (IST)
Pariksha Pe Charcha Live: Where To Watch It
The interactive session will be available to students, teachers and parents nationwide through YouTube and social media platforms.
Jan 20, 2020 10:54 (IST)
Buzz Around Pariksha Pe Charcha
Union Minister for HRD tweeted about the event and encouraged students to participate through the live broadcast of the event. 


Jan 20, 2020 10:50 (IST)
2,000 Students To Interact With Prime Minister For Pariksha Pe Charcha
Like last year, this year too students were selected to meet the Prime Minister and ask questions after going through a competition. The competition required participants to submit an essay in 1500 characters on one of the five themes decided by MHRD. 1,050 students were selected on the basis of essays submitted in the competition. 
Jan 20, 2020 10:46 (IST)
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Venue
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 is being held at the Talkatora stadium, the venue for previous two editions of the event as well. 
