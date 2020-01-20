PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha : Know Where, How To Watch It

The event is organized few weeks before the board exams begin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's live interaction with students, Pariksha Pe Charcha, will begin at 11 am today. The event is being organized at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi where a total of 2,000 students and teachers will be present. The interactive session will be available to students, teachers and parents nationwide through YouTube and social media platforms.

"We will once again have extensive discussions and insightful conversations on a wide range of subjects relating to examinations, especially how to remain happy as well as stress free during exam season. Inviting you all to join 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020'!" PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

This is the third edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha, which was started in 2018 as an annual event where the PM has extensive discussions and conversations with students and teachers on examinations. The event is organized few weeks before the board exams begin.

