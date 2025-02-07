Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 To Be Held In New Format At Sunder Nursery

Prime Minister Modi will be seen in a new avatar in the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. The event this year will be held in a new format and style at Delhi's Sunder Nursery. The previous Pariksha Pe Charcha were held at a closed stadium.



PPC 2025 will begin with PM Modi's stress management message for students at Delhi's Sunder Nursery. The zero stress message for students will guide them on meditation and the measures that should be taken to prevent stress during exams.

The programme will be star studded and would also bring experts and famous personalities. The event will be held in eight episodes. The celebrities who will attend the programme are as follows:

Sadhguru

Deepika Padukone

Mary Kom

Avani Lekhara

Rujuta Divekar

Sonali Sabharwal

FoodPharmer (Revant Himatsingka)

Vikrant Massey

Bhumi Pednekar

Technical Guruji (Gaurav Chaudhary)

Radhika Gupta



PPC 2025 will be held on February 10, 2025 at 11 am on multiple platforms including DD. It is conducted annually to help students of classes 6 to 12 overcome exam stress and pressure. Participants will have the chance to ask the Prime Minister questions during this interactive programme. Selected questions may feature in the event. Students participating in these sessions were drawn through a process of selection from the states / UTs, different educational organisations and national-level school competitions.



This year, 36 students from each state and UT, have been selected from state / UT Board Government schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik School, Eklavya Model Residential School, CBSE and Navodaya Vidyalaya to engage directly with the Prime Minister. Some of the students are alumni of the PRERANA school programme, winners of Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha.



PPC 2025 has achieved an unprecedented milestone with over 5 crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad. The online registration for PPC 2025 started on December 14, 2024 and concluded on January 14, 2025.



Launched in 2018, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) is an annual event in which PM Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents on ways to tackle exam-related stress.

