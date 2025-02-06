Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: What Celebs Will Tell Students

The eighth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025 is all set to begin with students, teachers, and parents on February 10, 2025 at 11 am. The event will be telecast on multiple platforms including Doordarshan, Swayam, Swayam Prabha, PMO YouTube channel and social media channels of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of I&B. The PPC 2025 interactive programme is being organised in a new format and style this year and will bring more experts along with PM Modi. The event will begin with Prime Minister's interaction and continue with discussion by celebrities on specific subjects.

The following are the various subjects which will be discussed in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025..

Sports & Discipline: M C Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj will talk about goal setting, resilience, and stress management through discipline.

Mental Health: Deepika Padukone will discuss the importance of emotional well-being and self-expression.

Nutrition: Shonali Sabherwal and Rujuta Diwekar will highlight healthy eating habits and the role of quality sleep in academic success. Revant Himatsingka, known as Food Pharmer, will provide insights into leading a healthy lifestyle.

Technology & Finance: Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta will explore technology as a tool for smarter learning and financial literacy.

Creativity & Positivity: Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to visualize and release negative thoughts, fostering a positive mindset.

Mindfulness & Mental Peace: Sadhguru will share practical mindfulness techniques to help students maintain mental clarity and focus.

Stories of Success: Toppers of various exams like UPSC, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CBSE, NDA, ICSE etc alongwith participants from previous edition of PPC will share how Pariksha Pe Charcha had influenced their preparation strategies and kept them motivated.