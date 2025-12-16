Pariksha Pe Charcha: Over 36 Lakh Applications Recorded For PPC 2026, Check Steps To Register

Registrations are ongoing for the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2026. The programme has recorded a registration of 36,25,728 candidates so far. Of these, around 33,24,619 are students, 2,64,288 are teachers and 36,821 are parents. The unique interactive programme of the Prime Minister with students, teachers and parents is scheduled for January 2026.

How to register for the programme

Students of Classes 6 to 12, teachers and parents are eligible to participate in the PPC 2026. All participants will receive a Participation Certificate. Students can participate through self-participation or participation through teacher login. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the PPC 2025 to register for the programme by using their name and phone number. The registrations for the PPC 2026 will conclude on January 11, 2026.

Feature your question in PPC 2026

The government will select participants for the PPC 2026 through Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) competition. The MCQ will be organised on the MyGov portal (https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/) until January 11, 2026. The competition serves as the platform through which students, teachers and parents may submit their questions for consideration. Selected questions from these may be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

PPC is an annual event in which PM Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018.