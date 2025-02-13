Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Experts Share AI Insights, Smart Study Tips For Students

In the third episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, and Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, shared valuable insights on smart study strategies, responsible AI usage, and success techniques for students. The session emphasised balancing technology with creativity and self-reliance.

The Right Use Of Technology

Addressing concerns about technology dependence, Technical Guruji highlighted how excessive reliance on digital tools is affecting memory and creativity. "Earlier, we used to remember the phone numbers of our friends and relatives, but over time, we have forgotten them due to over-dependency on technology. We should not leave our core and become completely dependent on AI," he cautioned.

He advised students to use AI as a support system rather than a replacement for cognitive skills. "To truly enjoy life in real-time, we should reduce excessive tech use. We are not losing memory, but we are not utilising it because of our dependence on technology. Maximum dependency takes away creativity from us. Seek help from AI, use it wisely, but don't depend on it for everything," he said.

AI in Professional And Classroom Use

On the role of AI in professional settings, Radhika Gupta stressed the importance of maintaining human skills. "Our skills must not be taken over by technology. We should make tech our slave, not our master. If we love writing, we should continue framing our sentences and playing with words. I don't want AI to write an 800-word essay for me-I want to write it myself because that keeps my sharpness and creativity alive," she asserted.

Responding to a student's question on integrating AI in classrooms without replacing the human touch, Mrs Gupta explained, "A teacher's role is to provide wisdom and experience. For instance, an English teacher can use AI to demonstrate different writing styles, or a history teacher can use prompts to show different perspectives in a war scenario. AI should be used as a tool to enhance learning, not replace human guidance."

On AI accountability, Technical Guruji advised caution. "Give AI only that much work so that if anything goes wrong, no major damage takes place. Always verify facts from authentic sources and don't rely completely on AI," he said.

Tips To Make Exam Preparation Stress-Free

Sharing practical strategies to ease exam pressure, Technical Guruji suggested:

Avoid stress and maintain a positive mindset.

Use technology to create a to-do list and track preparation.

Take short breaks and play games for a few minutes to stay refreshed.

Mrs Gupta added that AI can help students organise their studies. "Use AI to manage your exam preparation-break the syllabus into smaller sections, create mock tests, and most importantly, give clear and precise prompts to get useful results," she advised.

Click this link to watch the full episode

The Role Of Proper Rest

Both experts emphasised the importance of good sleep for students, highlighting that adequate rest is essential for memory retention and overall performance.