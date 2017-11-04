Parent Workshops In Delhi Government Schools Soon

The Delhi government on Friday launched "parent workshops" project in schools which will help create the "right" environment for children at their homes, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Education | | Updated: November 04, 2017 12:18 IST
26 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Parent Workshops In Delhi Government Schools Soon

Parent Workshops In Delhi Government Schools Soon

New Delhi, Nov 3:  The Delhi government on Friday launched "parent workshops" project in schools which will help create the "right" environment for children at their homes, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "The first set of workshops will begin from November 15 in 50 schools across the city," Mr. Sisodia said in a statement.

A full-fledged roll out of this programme is set to take place from January next year. 

"The involvement of parents in the education of children makes a significant difference to their performance.

 
"These workshops are aimed at working with parents to help create the right kind of environment even in children's homes," he said. 

The initial workshops would be conducted only for parents of children of Class 10 and 12. 

 
"Parents will be sensitised on how to play a supportive role in the upcoming board examinations," Mr. Sisodia said.

He also said that strengthening of School Management Committees has helped "to mobilise and activate parents to play a serious role in the functioning of schools".

 
"Parent-teacher meetings that started in July 2016, have improved the parent-teacher engagement to a large extent. 

"The results of these interventions have been seen in the performance of children over the last two years," he added.

 
Read also:

Delhi Government Clears 'Interim' Fee Hike In Private Schools; Opposition Fumes

For Children In Delhi’s Government Schools, New Classrooms

Delhi Government's Higher Education Loan Scheme Approved; 10 Points

Goa Safest For Women, Delhi Worst For Education According To New List

DSSSB, Delhi Announces Jobs For Graduates, 10+2 Pass Candidates


Click here for more Education News


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Delhi GovernmentDelhi Government Schools

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................