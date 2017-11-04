Parent Workshops In Delhi Government Schools Soon

A full-fledged roll out of this programme is set to take place from January next year.
"The involvement of parents in the education of children makes a significant difference to their performance.
दिल्ली सरकार, सरकारी स्कूलों के छात्रों के अभिभावकों के लिए 4 दिवसीय अभिभावक-प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम (Parenting Workshops) शुरू करेगी। 1/N- Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 3, 2017
"These workshops are aimed at working with parents to help create the right kind of environment even in children's homes," he said.
The initial workshops would be conducted only for parents of children of Class 10 and 12.
अभिभावक प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत 50 स्कूलों में 10वीं-12वी के छात्रों के अभिभावकों से होगी जिन्हें इस साल बोर्ड परीक्षा देनी है। 2/N- Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 3, 2017
"Parents will be sensitised on how to play a supportive role in the upcoming board examinations," Mr. Sisodia said.
He also said that strengthening of School Management Committees has helped "to mobilise and activate parents to play a serious role in the functioning of schools".
अभिभावक प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत बच्चों के साथ व्यवहार, तनाव मुक्त वातावरण बनाने व पढ़ने में मदद करने पर ट्रेनिंग होगी। 3/N- Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 3, 2017
"Parent-teacher meetings that started in July 2016, have improved the parent-teacher engagement to a large extent.
"The results of these interventions have been seen in the performance of children over the last two years," he added.
सरकार ने अपने कुछ अध्यापकों की विशेष ट्रेनिंग करवाई है जो इस कार्यक्रम के तहत अभिभावकों को प्रशिक्षण देंगे। 4/N- Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 3, 2017
