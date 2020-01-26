Padma awards 2020: IIT Madras faculty, alumnus conferred with Padma awards

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has congratulated two of its faculty and one alumnus for being conferred with the Padma awards. "The Institute takes immense pride in sharing the news of Padma Awards being conferred by the Government of India on faculty members and a distinguished alumnus," said IIT Madras in its communique.

Professor Pradeep Thalappil, Institute Professor, Department of Chemistry and Prem Watsa, Founder-Chairman, Fairfax Financial Holdings have been conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country. Mr Watsa is an alumnus of IIT Madras of batch 1971.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Group and Honorary Professor of Practice has been conferred with Padma Bhushan.

"The Institute congratulates all three awardees for this well-deserved honour in recognition of their work and contributions," it said congratulating all the awardees.

This year's Padma Awards list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

