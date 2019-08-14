Osmania University Releases Degree Results. Direct Links Here

Osmania University result can be accessed from the official website, osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University result 2019: Osmania University has released degree results for various exams held in June and July months this year. The Osmania University results have been released for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree courses. The OU results or Osmania University results have now been released for all semesters. The results can be accessed from the official website, osmania.ac.in. Candidates may check the result from the official website using their hall ticket number. The Osmania results for various degree and post graduate courses released in July.

Osmania University result 2019: Direct links here

Check your Osmania University result from the direct links provided here:

B.Com(CBCS) ALL SEMESTERS JUNE/JULY-2019 RESULTS

B.Sc(CBCS) ALL SEMESTERS JUNE/JULY-2019 RESULTS

BBA(CBCS) ALL SEMESTERS JUNE/JULY-2019 RESULTS

BA(CBCS) ALL SEMESTERS JUNE/JULY-2019 RESULTS

Osmania University result 2019: How to check

The candidates who are searching for the result may follow these steps to check their Osmania results from the official website:

Step One : Visit the official website of Osmania University: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step Two : Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step Three : Click on the relevant result link.

Step Four : Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step Five : Submit and check your result.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.