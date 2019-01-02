Osmania University B.A. Languages, October Entrance Result Released; Check Now

Osmania Result 2018: B.A. Languages, October entrance results announced @ osmania.ac.in

Osmania University has released the B.A Languages and entrance exam results on the official website of the varsity. The OU or Osmania results can be accessed from the website, osmania.ac.in. The Hyderabad-based university has also released the PDC results on the official website today. The OU results have been announced for the examinations held in October and November last year. The OU L.L.B. results were announced in December last year.

Osmania University Result 2018: How to check

The candidates who are searching for OU B.A and entrance results may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One : Visit the official website of OU: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step Two : Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step Three : Click on the relevant result link.

Step Four : Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step Five : Submit and check your result.

Osmania Result 2018: List of results declared today

Osmania University has released following results today:

- PDC-OCT-NOV-2018-RESULTS

- OSMANIA ENTRANCE-OCT-NOV-2018-RESULTS

- BA-LANGUAGES-OCT-NOV-2018-RESULTS

