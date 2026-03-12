OpenAI Adds Interactive Visual Learning Features To ChatGPT For Maths And Science

OpenAI has introduced new features to ChatGPT designed to improve how students learn mathematics and science. The announcement was made on March 10, 2026

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT has turned out to be a popular tool for learning, with about 140 million visitors every week using it to learn about mathematics and science, do homework, and understand complex ideas.

The new feature will allow the user to dynamically explore how formulas, variables, and scientific relationships work with the addition of dynamic visual learning modules. This means that if the user poses any question concerning certain topics, ChatGPT will be able to display interactive visuals, allowing the user to manipulate variables and immediately observe the results.

The feature will be available for more than 70 primary math and science concepts, and the ultimate aim is to allow the user to interact with the equations and theories and observe the relationships between them.

Research citedby OpenAI suggests that interactive learning experiences can aid students in developing better conceptual understanding than traditional learning methods. This is because, with interactive learning, students can manipulate variables and immediately observe the results, which could lead to better understanding of math and science concepts.

The new learning experiences are available worldwide and to all ChatGPT plans, which means students and educators everywhere can use these interactive learning experiences to enhance their understanding of math and science concepts.