OpenAI Academy Announces Free AI Events And Learning Resources Ahead Of Spring Sessions

OpenAI Academy has announced its latest schedule of workshops, livestreams and AI learning content designed to help beginners and professionals to gain practical skills in artificial intelligence. Registration is open at no cost and only requires a sign-in on the academy.openai.com. This free program is hosted on the official OpenAI Academy website, and it is part of OpenAI's broader mission.

It also provides participants with access to "expert-led virtual events, self-paced videos, and collaborative groups." The learning hub seeks to help people "demystify topics from basic AI concepts to advanced tools such as Codex and ChatGPT in real-world applications."

Among the featured events, several sessions are scheduled in March and early April 2026 (all times in GMT):

March 11, 3:00-4:00 PM - ChatGPT for Teachers: Setting Up Your District Workspace

March 12, 5:00-6:00 PM - Codex for Software Engineers

March 13, 6:00-6:30 PM - ChatGPT for Resumes and Interviews

March 18, 2:00-3:00 PM - Managing and Scaling Access

March 19, 5:00-6:00 PM - Codex for Admins and Team Leads

March 25, 3:00-4:00 PM - Leading District-Wide Adoption

April 1, 3:00-4:00 PM - K-12: ChatGPT for 101(OpenAI Academy)

Such interactive sessions are made available in the form of live streams. The audience for these live streams includes various categories of users like educators, administrators, developers, and learners.

Under the Content heading of the Academy website, there are tutorials like "Introduction to Codex" that can be accessed by users to gain further knowledge about the topic. All the resources provided by OpenAI Academy are for free access for all learners across the world.