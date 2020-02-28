Only 15 Per Cent Research And Development Workforce Are Women: President Kovind

President Kovind was attending the National Science Day 2002 function in New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rued the lesser number of women in the area of science and technology and said they comprise only 15 per cent of the workforce in research and development. He also launched three new initiatives for gender advancement and equality in the academic, and research and development institutions of the country.

President Kovind recalled how women scientists played a critical role in the Indian Space Research Organisation's Mars orbiter mission Mangalyaan and Moon Mission Chandrayaan 2.

The president said during his visit to Sriharikota for Chandrayaan-2's launch last year, he came across a woman scientist so dedicated to the project that she left her six-month-old son with her parents and joined the mission.

"Despite the presence of such highly motivated women scientists, India's R&D workforce has less than 15 per cent women, compared to the global average of 30 per cent, according to a National Task Force report," Mr. Kovind said while addressing a gathering of scientists on the occasion of National Science Day.

"Numbers are no different in science and technology teaching institutions. Only a small percentage of women who study science go on to make a successful career and contribute to this field," he said.

President Kovind said in order to encourage women to take to higher studies in science, he had substantially enhanced the representation of women in central universities. National Science Day marks the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by physicist C V Raman on this day in 1928. The president said it was essential to empower women for development of any country.

The Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI), an online portal for S&T resources for women and 'Vigyan Jyoti' were among the initiatives launched by the president for increasing the percentage of women in the area of science and technology.

GATI will assess the progress made by participating institutions in gender advancement based on well-defined parameters, while the online portal will provide information on government schemes, scholarships, fellowships, career counselling and details of subject area experts from various disciplines.

'Vigyan Jyoti' is aimed at creating a level playing field for the meritorious girls in high schools to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics in higher education. Kovind said it is through science and technology that challenges of the environment, healthcare, energy for equitable economic growth, food and water security, and communication can be effectively addressed.

Click here for more Education News