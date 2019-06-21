Odisha CHSE +2 Results Soon; Direct Link Here

Odisha +2 result 2019: CHSE Odisha results will be on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha CHSE results 2019: Odisha results for CHSE Plus Two Arts and Commerce students will be released today. The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha results will be released on the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. More than 2 lakh students are awaiting the -- much delayed -- Odisha results for the Higher Secondary Arts and Commerce students. The Odisha results for Class 10 students and CHSE Science results were released earlier. CHSE + 2 results for Science students were released in June while the Class 10 Odisha results were announced in May.

Odisha result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your CHSE Odisha results from the official websites:

Step 1: Click on the Orissaresults direct link provided above (if it leads to the official websites link, click on the "+2 Arts or Commerce Annual Examination Result - 2019" link provided on the homepage).

Step 2: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 3: Submit the details

Step 3: Download your CHSE Odisha results from next page

Students who qualify +2 exam will be eligible to take admissions in colleges and universities for undergraduate and integrated master's programme. State level colleges and universities will invite applications for the admission through advertisements in newspapers and websites. Students are suggested to monitor the official portals of all educational institutes for updates on admission.

