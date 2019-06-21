Odisha +2 Result 2019 For Arts, Commerce Stream Today: Live Updates

Odisha +2 result for arts and commerce streams will finally be released today. It has been more than 80 days since the last +2 exam was conducted.

Education | Updated: June 21, 2019 09:43 IST
Odisha +2 Result 2019: Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce Odisha +2 result for Arts and Commerce stream students today. It has been more than 80 days to the last exam for +2 students. While the Council had released +2 Science stream result on June 3, it did not announce the result date for a long time. The Council finally released +2 result date on June 19. The Odisha +2 result will be released in a press conference first and then be released on the official website and results portal. After +2 result declaration is complete, the process for degree or +3 admission will begin in Odisha.

Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019: Live Updates


Jun 21, 2019
09:38 (IST)
