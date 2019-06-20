Degree Admission In Odisha Begins On June 24

Odisha +3 Admission Date Update

Admission to degree courses at 1,033 colleges across Odisha will begin on June 24. +2 pass students can apply through the common application form in the website samsodisha.gov.in. Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will supervise the degree admission through Student Academic Management System (SAMS). The SAMS initiative was during the academic session 2009-2010 in 60 junior colleges and then expanded to 169 junior colleges (+2) and 53 degree colleges (+3) during the session 2010-11 and to all junior colleges (including +2 self-financed colleges) and 162 degree colleges (+3) during the session 2011-12.

The first merit list will be released on July 18 and the classes will begin on August 24. After two merit lists, the spot selection merit list will be released on August 14.

Last year the degree admission had begun on June 12 and the first merit list came on July 3. The classes had begun on July 16.

Meanwhile the final results for +2 arts and +2 commerce exam will be published on Friday (June 21). +2 science results have already been declared. Result for the engineering- architecture-integrated MSc entrance exam, Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE), has also been declared. Reportedly, more than 2 lakh candidates took the +2 exam this year in arts and commerce stream.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the +2 result tomorrow on the exam result portal orissaresults.nic.in.

