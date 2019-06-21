Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result At 3.30 pm Today: What's Next?

Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result Today: Whats Next?

Odisha +2 result (arts, commerce) are expected today at 3.30 pm. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the performance of students in a presser. Reportedly, more than 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. CHSE regulates +2 education in Odisha in the three streams- Arts, Commerce and Science. Less than 1 lakh students had appeared for +2 science exam this year and 77 thousand have cleared the exam. Degree admissions for science, arts and commerce will begin on June 24. A total of 1,033 colleges offer degree courses in Odisha.

Odisha +2 Result Login Link

Odisha +2 Result Today: What's Next?

Reverification of +2 marks

Students who wish to recheck or reverify the marks obtained in the +2 result can do so within the given time frame as set by the Council. Details of reverification including the procedure, fees and dates will be intimated to candidates soon. Usually the details are announced during the presser.

Supplementary Exam

Students who do not qualify the +2 exam can appear for the supplementary exam, which is usually one-time chance to clear the exam. Like the rechecking details, supplementary exam details will also be announced today in the press conference.

Degree admission

Degree or the +3 admission in the State will begin on June 24. Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will supervise the degree admission through Student Academic Management System (SAMS). The SAMS initiative was during the academic session 2009-2010 in 60 junior colleges and then expanded to 169 junior colleges (+2) and 53 degree colleges (+3) during the session 2010-11 and to all junior colleges (including +2 self-financed colleges) and 162 degree colleges (+3) during the session 2011-12.

Click here for more Education News