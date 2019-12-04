Odisha Government Launches 'Madhu' App For School Students

This app is aimed at helping school students in learning their lessons through videos and tutorials.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a smart learning phone application "Madhu" app for school children. The app named after Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das, has been developed by the Ganjam district administration in accordance with the 5T initiative of the state government.

Launching the app, Chief Minister interacted with students from Ganjam District through video conferencing and advised them to focus on their studies to make the state and country proud.

The application is equipped with video lectures and exercises in Odia language by leading subject experts and educationists.

In the first phase, the study material has been created for Mathematics and Science Subjects of classes V to VIII.