Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result Declared

Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result: Know How To Check

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the class 10 supplementary result today. Candidates can check the result using their roll number or name. The result is hosted by indiaresults.com, from where candidates can check the result directly. The annual class 10 board exam/ HSC/ matric result was declared on May 7, 2018 by BSE Odisha. While the overall pass percentage is 76.23%; pass percentage for Open School students is 41.93.

This year 36 schools have registered zero result. While 28.44 % of the total candidates have scored 60 per cent and above, only 0.39% of the total students have scored above 90 per cent marks in the Odisha matric exam 2018.

Baleswar district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 88.25%.

How to check BSE Odisha Matric Supplementary Result 2018?

Step 1: Open any of the following website; www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or matric supplementary results link.

Step 3: Enter your examination roll number or name

Step 4: submit the details and download your results from next page.

