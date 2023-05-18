Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 Will Be Out Today, Check Steps

The Odisha board class 10 exams were conducted from March 10 to March 17.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the result of the class 10 examinations 2023 today. The results will be published on the official website of BSE, Odisha at 10 am. Candidates can check their score through individual login on the website.

How to check BSE Odisha class 10 result:

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/index.html

Step – 2 Click on the Results tab on the homepage.

Step – 3 Select “BSE Odisha Annual HSC Result 2023 (Odisha 10th result 2023)” and enter your roll number, name, mobile number, and email id to login.

Step – 4 Your result will be displayed on your screen.

Step – 5 Check your score and download the result. Also, take out a printout for future reference.

Students who fail to clear the examination will be given a chance to apply for the class 10 supplementary exams. The link will be available on the website of BSE, Odisha.

More than 5.32 lakh students registered for the Odisha class 10 examinations 2023 this year.

BSE, Odisha is conducting a total of six assessments for class 10 students which includes four formative assessments (FAs) and two summative assessments (SAs). The examinations held from March 10 to March 17 were Summative Assessment 2 (SA-2). According to BSE President Ramashis Hajra, “Fixed percentage of marks drawn from all the six assessment tests will add up to arrive at the final result of a student", he said.