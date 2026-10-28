Government-Owned Power Giant NTPC Hiring Deputy Managers, Apply By October 30

NTPC Deputy Manager Recruitment 2026: NTPC Limited, a Government of India-owned power company, is accepting applications for nine Deputy Manager vacancies under a special recruitment drive for Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates. The vacancies are available in Mechanical Erection, Control and Instrumentation (C&I) Erection, and Civil Construction.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official NTPC careers website, careers.ntpc.co.in, by October 30, 2026, at 6pm.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process before the deadline, as applications will not be accepted after the registration window closes.

The recruitment drive aims to fill backlog vacancies reserved for OBC candidates. Applicants must select the appropriate category, such as OBC Non-Creamy Layer or OBC Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), as applicable. Candidates should carefully verify their eligibility and supporting documents before applying, as category details cannot be changed after submission.

NTPC Deputy Manager Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

1. Deputy Manager (Mechanical Erection)

Candidates must hold a BE/BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering or Production Engineering from a recognised university or institute, with at least 60 per cent marks.

They must also have a minimum of 10 years of work experience in the power, steel, refinery, fertiliser, oil and gas, or cement sector. Of this, at least three years must be in mechanical erection, maintenance or commissioning.

2. Deputy Manager (C&I Erection)

Candidates must hold a BE/BTech degree in Electronics, Control and Instrumentation, or Instrumentation Engineering, with at least 60 per cent marks.

They must have a minimum of 10 years of work experience in the power, steel, refinery, fertiliser, oil and gas, or cement sector, including at least three years in erection, maintenance or commissioning.

3. Deputy Manager (Civil Construction)

Candidates must hold a BE/BTech degree in Civil Engineering or Construction Engineering, with at least 60 per cent marks.

They must have a minimum of 10 years of post-qualification experience in the power, steel, refinery, fertiliser, oil and gas, or cement sector, including at least three years in civil construction.

NTPC Deputy Manager Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Mechanical Erection: 3 posts

C&I Erection: 1 post

Civil Construction: 5 posts

Candidates should refer to the official recruitment notification for details about eligibility conditions, category-specific requirements, and the selection process.

How To Apply For NTPC Deputy Manager Recruitment 2026

Visit the official NTPC careers website at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Open the relevant Deputy Manager recruitment notification and click on the application link.

Register using a valid email address and complete the registration process.

Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Fill in the application form with the required personal, educational, and professional details.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and file size.

Review the application form carefully before submitting it.

NTPC Deputy Manager Recruitment 2026: Upper Age Limit

The upper age limit for all posts is 43 years.

NTPC Deputy Manager Recruitment 2026: Salary

Selected candidates will be appointed in the E4 grade, with a pay scale of Rs 70,000 to Rs 2,00,000 under the Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) pay structure.