NTPC Limited Invites Applications For 135 Deputy Manager Posts, Check Details

NTPC Recruitment 2026: NTPC Limited is inviting applications from experienced professionals for 135 Deputy Manager posts across the Electrical, Mechanical, and Control and Instrumentation (C&I) disciplines. According to the recruitment advertisement, 40 vacancies are available for Deputy Manager (Electrical), 55 for Deputy Manager (Mechanical), and 40 for Deputy Manager (C&I).

NTPC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the Electrical post must have a BE or BTech degree in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognised university or institution. They must also have a minimum of 10 years of post-qualification executive experience in the power sector.

For the Mechanical post, candidates must have a BE or BTech degree in Mechanical or Production Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognised university or institution, along with a minimum of 10 years of relevant post-qualification executive experience in the power sector.

For the C&I post, applicants must possess a BE or BTech degree in Electronics, Control and Instrumentation, or Instrumentation Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognised university or institution. A minimum of 10 years of relevant post-qualification executive experience in the power sector is also required.

The upper age limit for all three posts is 40 years. Age relaxation will be applicable to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government guidelines.

NTPC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Electrical) 40

Deputy Manager (Mechanical) 55

Deputy Manager (C&I) 40

The notification states that candidates currently working in the government or public sector must have completed at least two years of service in the executive cadre. Such candidates are also required to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current employer.

NTPC Recruitment 2026: Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply online through the careers section of the official NTPC website. The online application process began on August 12, 2026, and the deadline for application submissions is August 26, 2026.

Candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempt from the application fee.

Applicants must upload all required documents while submitting the online application. Applications with incomplete or insufficient documents may be rejected.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment advertisement and ensure that they meet all eligibility conditions before applying.