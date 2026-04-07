RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key Out For Graduate Level Posts Under CEN 06/2025

RRB NTPC Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the questions, responses, and answer keys for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate-level exam on April 6, 2026. The RRB NTPC Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 exam for graduate-level posts was conducted from March 16 to 27, 2026, for recruitment being conducted under CEN 06/2025.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 candidates can view their questions, responses, and answer keys by visiting their respective regional RRB websites. The answer key link will remain active from April 6 (4:00 PM) to April 12 (11:55 PM). Candidates can also raise objections against the displayed answer key till April 12, 2026.

Official RRB Websites: Zone-wise

RRB NTPC (Graduate) candidates can check the list of official websites for their respective regional boards.

Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad: rrbpryj.gov.in

rrbpryj.gov.in Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in

rrbbhopal.gov.in Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

rrbchennai.gov.in Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

rrbguwahati.gov.in Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

rrbkolkata.gov.in Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

rrbmumbai.gov.in Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

rrbranchi.gov.in Siligurui: rrbsiliguri.gov.in

According to the official notice, the preview of questions and responses will close on April 12.

Objection Window Timeline, Fee Payment

The objection window for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 answer key will remain active till April 12. A prescribed amount of Rs. 50 per question will be charged by the board. According to the official notification, if an objection is found to be correct, the objection fee will be refunded to the candidate. Applicants can use a debit card, a credit card, UPI, or Net Banking for fee payment.

Candidates must note that the objection window closes at 11:55 PM, and no challenge will be accepted after that. It is also important to note that the decision of the RRBs on the objections raised will be final.

