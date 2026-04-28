Railway RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2026: City Slip Out, Download Link Here

RRB NTPC UG City Slip: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) 2026 examination city slip. Candidates appearing for the Computer Based Test (CBT) starting May 7 can now check their city details on the board's official website rrbcdg.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.

The RRB NTPC UG examination will be held on May 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and May 21, 2026.

How To Download City Slip?

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Link to download city intimation for CBT-1" under "CEN07/2025".

Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on "Login".

Your city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your city slip for future reference.

RRB NTPC UG City Slip Download Link

Admit Card Release Details

The admit card will be released four days prior to the examination, according to the official notice. The board will conduct Aadhar-linked biometric authentication of candidates prior to entry in the exam hall.