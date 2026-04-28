Advertisement

Railway RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2026: City Slip Out, Download Link Here

RRB has released the NTPC UG 2026 exam city slip. Candidates can check their exam city on rrbcdg.gov.in using registration details.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Railway RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2026: City Slip Out, Download Link Here
RRB NTPC UG City Slip Out, Download Directly Here
Education Result

RRB NTPC UG City Slip: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) 2026 examination city slip. Candidates appearing for the Computer Based Test (CBT) starting May 7 can now check their city details on the board's official website rrbcdg.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.

The RRB NTPC UG examination will be held on May 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and May 21, 2026.

How To Download City Slip?

  • Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "Link to download city intimation for CBT-1" under "CEN07/2025".
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on "Login".
  • Your city slip will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save your city slip for future reference.

RRB NTPC UG City Slip Download Link

Admit Card Release Details

The admit card will be released four days prior to the examination, according to the official notice. The board will conduct Aadhar-linked biometric authentication of candidates prior to entry in the exam hall.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RRB NTPC UG Exam, RRB NTPC UG City Slip Out, RRB NTPC UG City Slip Download
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com