Railway Recruitment Board NTPC Undergraduate Examination 2026 Schedule Out, Download PDF

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026: The Ministry of Railways has issued a notice outlining the tentative schedule for CBT-1 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate). The recruitment process will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Boards across multiple centres.

According to the notification, the CBT-1 examination for undergraduate-level posts will be held in multiple phases across May and June as part of the ongoing recruitment drive for various non-technical positions in Indian Railways.

Read official notification here

Exam dates and city details

The CBT-1 will take place on May 07, 08 and 09, followed by additional dates on June 13, 14 and from June 16 to June 21. Candidates will be able to check their allotted exam city and date through a link that will be activated 10 days before their respective examination dates.

The same portal will also allow eligible SC and ST candidates to download their travel authority documents. The Railway Recruitment Boards have stated that this information will be available only through official websites.

Call letter and entry requirements

E-call letters for the examination will be released four days before the candidate's scheduled exam date. Candidates must download and carry the call letter along with valid identification documents to gain entry into the examination centre.

Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be conducted at the test venue before entry into the examination hall. Candidates are required to carry either their original Aadhaar card or a printout of an e-verified Aadhaar document.

Aadhaar compliance and verification

Candidates have been advised to ensure that their Aadhaar details are accurate and updated, including correct name, date of birth as per Class 10 certificate, latest photograph, address and father's name. Authorities have also instructed candidates to keep their Aadhaar status unlocked in the Unique Identification Authority of India system on the day of the examination.

Even those who completed Aadhaar verification during the application process have been asked to recheck their status to avoid delays during entry and registration procedures.

Advisory against misinformation

The Railway Recruitment Boards have cautioned candidates to rely only on official websites for updates related to the recruitment process. The notice also warns against fraudulent agents offering job assurances in exchange for money.

Officials have reiterated that the selection process is strictly based on the Computer Based Test and no alternative methods of recruitment are being followed.