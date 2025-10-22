Railway Recruitment Board NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) invited applications for the various posts of non-technical popular categories (NTPC Graduate). The deadline for the submission of applications is November 20, 2025. RRB issued a notification on Tuesday and said applications for six posts of NTPC's 5810 vacancies started from October 21 to November 20, 11.59 pm. The last date for the application fee payment is November 22, and modification can be done between November 23 to December 2.

The vacancies for six posts are Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor (161), Station Master (615), Goods Train Manager (3416), Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist (921), Senior Clerk cum Typist (638), and Traffic Assistant (59). Pay scale will range from Rs 25,500 to 35,400 for all the posts, and the required age is between 18 to 33 years.

The application fee for all candidates is Rs 500 and Rs 250 for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC). It will be done through online mode only, said RRB.

Recruitment Process:

Only one application through any of the official website of RRBs is required to be submitted by the candidate. The recruitment process shall involve the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CT), the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)/Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) (as applicable), and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Stage 1 and 2 CBT is compulsory for all six posts while skill test requirement is not mandatory for Goods Train Manager and Chief Commercial cum Tucket Supervisor. The candidates will have 120 in both the CBTs.

Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of the above-mentioned recruitment application through any of the official websites of the RRBs, which is required to be submitted by the candidate.