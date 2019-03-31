National Testing Agency To Conduct Admission Tests For Agriculture, Allied Courses

NTA To Conduct ICAR AIEEA Exam 2019

The All India Entrance Exam for admission to bachelor and master's degree programme in agriculture and allied courses, will now be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The government testing agency has been entrusted with the task of conducting the exam on behalf of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). NTA will notify the exam details tomorrow (April 1). The exam will be held on July 1. Online registration for the exam will be held from April 1 to April 30.

Official Website

Through the ICAR led entrance exam, 15% undergraduate seats and 25% postgraduate seats in agricultural universities were filled. However for deemed-to-be-universities like IARI, IVRI, NDRI admissions were held through this exam, only. The Council conducted two separate exams for both the programmes.

The last entrance exam conducted by the Council, in August, was the 23rd All India exam. The results were declared in September. The first exam held in June was cancelled due to administrative reasons.

The national testing agency has been established to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, the Common Management Admission Test, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, the UGC National Eligibility Test, the Hotel Management Test and JNU Entrance Exam.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.