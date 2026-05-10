NTA Says NEET-UG 2026 Conducted Under Strict Security, Cooperating With Probe Into Alleged Irregularities

NEET-UG 2026 Security And Allegations: National Testing Agency on Sunday said it is cooperating with investigating agencies after reports emerged of alleged irregularities linked to the Rajasthan Special Operations Group probe into the conduct of NEET (UG) 2026.

In an official statement, the NTA said the medical entrance examination held on May 3 was conducted "as scheduled and under a full security protocol," with several layers of monitoring and verification in place.

The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The following is placed on record for the information of candidates, parents, and the public.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 10, 2026

According to the agency, question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles carrying unique watermark identifiers, while examination centres were monitored through AI-assisted CCTV systems linked to a central control room. The NTA also said biometric verification of all candidates was carried out and 5G jammers were deployed during the examination.

The agency clarified that the examination process itself "proceeded as planned across all centres on the day."

The statement comes amid reports of action by the Rajasthan SOG in connection with suspected malpractice surrounding the examination. The NTA said it received inputs regarding alleged malpractice activity on the evening of May 7, four days after the examination was conducted.

"These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action," the statement said.

The testing agency credited law enforcement authorities for the subsequent action and detentions reported in the media in recent days, describing them as the result of "professional and timely work."

The NTA added that it is working closely with investigating agencies by providing examination-related data and technical assistance required for the inquiry.

The agency said it would not "pre-judge the inquiry" or speculate on its outcome. It added that any findings requiring further action would be examined transparently and disclosed according to established procedures.

Addressing students and parents, the NTA said the integrity and efforts of the "very large majority of bona-fide aspirants" remain unquestioned.

"The effort and integrity of the very large majority of bona-fide aspirants is not in question, and will not be devalued," the statement said, while acknowledging the anxiety such reports may cause among candidates and families.

The agency also said any future steps, if required, would be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education.

For queries related to the examination, candidates can contact the NEET-UG helpline at neet-ug@nta.ac.in or through the official helpline numbers issued by the agency.