NTA Launches Portal To Report Fake Claims Ahead Of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a dedicated online portal to help students and the public report fake claims related to the NEET UG 2026 re-exam. The initiative comes as authorities work to prevent the spread of misinformation and ensure the examination is conducted fairly.

The re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21, and officials have urged candidates to remain cautious of misleading posts and messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

Portal to Track Fake Information

According to the NTA, the portal has been created to receive information about suspicious activities linked to the examination. Students, parents and members of the public can use it to report claims of paper leaks, unauthorised access to question papers, impersonation attempts, or any other content that appears misleading.

The agency said reports submitted through the portal will be examined by the concerned authorities. The information may also be shared with law enforcement agencies if required.

NTA Urges Students Not to Fall for Rumours

Ahead of the examination, the NTA has advised candidates not to trust individuals or groups claiming to have access to the NEET UG question paper. Officials noted that several misleading posts often emerge before major examinations, creating confusion and anxiety among students.

The agency has asked candidates to rely only on official announcements and notifications issued through NTA's authorised channels. Students have also been encouraged to immediately report any suspicious claims they come across online.

Focus on Fair and Secure Examination

The launch of the portal is part of broader efforts to maintain the integrity of the medical entrance examination. Authorities have already announced enhanced security measures for the re-exam, including increased monitoring of online activities and coordination with various agencies.

With lakhs of students expected to appear for the test, officials say public participation can play an important role in identifying and stopping the spread of false information.

The NTA has reiterated that strict action will be taken against those found spreading rumours or attempting to compromise the examination process.