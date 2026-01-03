NTA Directs JEE Main 2026 Candidates To Verify Identity With Certified Documents

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has directed candidates to verify the identity proof in PDF format submitted during the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2026 registrations by January 15, 2026.

An official notification by the NTA reads, "Certain candidates registered using identity proof documents other than the Aadhaar Card. In some cases, the live photographs captured by the candidates during the application process did not match with the photographs as per records available with UIDAl."

"The NTA has provided such affected candidates with an opportunity to verify their identity by uploading a signed and attested certificate, along with a recent photograph duly certified by their school/college principal or headmaster," read the notification.

"However, considering the grievances received from candidates regarding non-accessibility of few verifying authorities, candidates are now permitted to obtain attestation from a Class-I Gazetted Officer, such as Tehsildar, Revenue Officer, SDM, DM / Class-I Gazetted Officer of the Indian Embassy (for NRI candidates)," the notification added.

The exam for JEE Main 2026 will start on January 21, and the city intimidation is extended to release in the first week of January. Following the qualification, the candidates are able to get admission to engineering and architecture courses.

JEE Main is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the NTA for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in India. It is used for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and many other engineering colleges, and it also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is required for entry into IITs. The exam mainly tests students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and is usually conducted online twice a year, allowing students to improve their scores.