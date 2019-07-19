National Testing Agency Releases Answer Key For AIAPGET 2019

NTA AIAPGET 2019 answer key has been released on the official website

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key, and question paper responses for All India Ayush Post Graduation Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2019 on its official website. Candidates can challenge the answer key on NTA-AIAPGET official website. The last date to submit challenge on the answer key is July 20, 2019. Candidates should also download and save the question paper and the response sheet for future use.

NTA AIAPGET 2019 Answer Key: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: https://ntaaiapget.nic.in/

Step two: Click on the link for answer key and question response sheet.

Step three: Enter your application number and password.

Step four: Submit and download the answer key.

NTA AIAPGET 2019 Answer Key: Direct Link

Candidates have to pay a sum of Rs. 1000 (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenge submitted. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct.

No challenge will be accepted without the receipt of processing fee and no challenge will be entertained after the challenge window closes.

In case of any anomaly or discrepancy in the objective answers, the matter will be addressed in the following manner:

1. If two/three options are found to be correct post challenge or during key verification - Marks to be awarded to only those students who have marked either of the correct answer.

2. If all options are found to be correct - Full marks to be awarded to all students, who have attempted the question.

3. If none of the options is correct/Question is found to be wrong - all students would be awarded full marks.

AIAPGET 2019 is a computer based test (CBT) for admission to AYUSH MD / MS / PG DIPLOMA courses for 2019-20 academic session.

