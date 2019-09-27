No math teacher In J&K school, students seek Governor's intervention

Students of a government school in Udhampur district on Thursday sought help from Governor Satya Pal Malik to depute a mathematics teacher at their school, asserting that they have not been taught the subject in the last two years.

Speaking to ANI, a student, Noor Aalim said, "The future of over 64 students is in jeopardy. I request the Governor to provide us with a mathematics teacher as we are poor and cannot afford to spend money on tuition.

Aalim said that he has to appear for the board exams for the 10th standard next years.

"How will we study?" he asked.

Another student, Rinku Singh, echoed similar sentiments and said that it has been two years since the students at the school were taught the subject and requested Malik to take cognizance of the matter.

The in-charge of the school, Vijay Kumar, however, refuted the contentions by the students.

"The mathematics teacher was put to election duty and after it concluded, he was deployed at some other school. Now, he has joined back," he asserted.

