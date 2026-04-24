No Leaves For Medical College Students On May 2, 3 Ahead Of NEET UG 2026: Says NMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised all medical colleges and institutions not to grant leave to students on May 2 and 3, except in exceptional circumstances with justified reasons, ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026.

In a public notice dated April 23, 2026, the commission has asked for the compliance of instructions issued by the Department of Higher Education (Ministry of Education). "It is advised not to grant leave to students on May 2 and May 3, 2026, except in exceptional circumstances with due justification" the official document stated.

In light of the past instances where medical college students were found involved in activities compromising the integrity of the largest national-level medical entrance examination, the decision has been taken to ensure the sanctity and integrity of the NEET UG 2026.

The notification also stated that the NEET UG 2026 exam requires coordinated efforts of all stakeholders to ensure its smooth, fair, and secure conduct. The commission has also instructed medical colleges to remain vigilant and sensitise students against activities detrimental to the conduct of the NEET UG exam.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET UG 2026 on May 3, across 552 cities within India and 14 cities abroad. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. According to the official exam notification, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1 pm.

NEET UG 2026 applicants must not bring any barred items to the exam centre. The directive has been issued to prevent any misconduct and ensure the fair conduct of the examination.