"No Consultation With States": Congress Raises Concerns Over New Education Bill

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday flagged concerns over the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025, saying it could lead to greater centralisation of higher education regulation, affect institutional autonomy and raise questions over the federal structure, as the "Ministry has not consulted State Governments in the drafting of this Bill" he claimed.

In a statement, the Congress leader cited the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education's report on the Department of Higher Education's demand for grants, which noted a high number of vacancies in institutions such as the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education.

He said these issues come at a time when the Centre is proposing changes to the higher education regulatory framework through the VBSA Bill, which is currently being examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

On the legal framework, Ramesh noted that the Bill "goes beyond the powers of Parliament under Entry 66 of the Union List, which is limited to coordination and determination of standards in higher education, and covers areas such as incorporation and regulation of universities that fall within the domain of states."

The Congress leader also pointed to the absence of a separate funding council in the proposed structure. He said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had envisaged a Higher Education Council of India with four verticals, including one for funding, whereas the current Bill provides for three councils. According to the statement, this could result in grant-related functions moving away from existing bodies to the Ministry.

On administration, Ramesh said the Bill envisages a greater role for appointed officials in the functioning of regulatory bodies. He noted that institutions such as the UGC and AICTE are currently run by academics, while the proposed framework provides for executive functions to be handled by Member Secretaries.

He also referred to provisions relating to Institutes of National Importance, including IITs, IIMs, NITs and IISERs, stating that while these institutions currently have autonomy in academic matters, certain clauses in the Bill provide for an overriding effect over existing laws, which may have implications for their functioning.

On regulatory processes, Ramesh said the Bill changes the consultative approach followed by the UGC under existing law. He noted that the current framework requires engagement with universities on standards and inspections, whereas the proposed Bill gives broader powers to the councils without specifying similar consultation requirements.

The Congress leader also highlighted provisions related to approvals for universities, stating that while institutions are currently not required to seek approval from the AICTE for starting new departments, the proposed framework would require approvals from a council for establishing campuses.

The VBSA Bill, 2025, is part of the Centre's plan to restructure higher education regulation by replacing existing bodies with a new framework. The proposed law is under review by a parliamentary panel.