No Change In Exam Pattern For JEE Advanced: Prakash Javadekar

The 52nd Meeting of the Council of IITs was held today in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Human Resource Development Shri Prakash Javadekar. It was decided at the meeting that there would be no change in the exam system for JEE Advanced. Another important decision taken at the meeting was that IIT - PAL which is designed to the students in preparing for the JEE Advanced Exam would be further extended, and would be made available through the SWAYAM portal.

It was also decided at the meeting that IITs will mentor at least 5 engineering colleges located in their vicinity in order to improve the quality and standard of engineering education in the country.



It was also decided that tuition fee for undergraduate students in IITs will not be revised. As far as International Students are concerned, the Boards of Governors of the individual IITs will decide the fee.

IITs will also organize an annual Tech-Fest demonstrating various innovations and technologies developed by them, at any suitable venue with participation from CEOs from leading public/private sector organizations.

The issue of vacant seats in the M.Tech. programmes in IITs due to student joining Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) after being admitted will be taken up in a meeting with the CMDs of major PSUs to be held under the chairmanship of the Minister of Human Resource Development.

Advertisement

A Committee comprising of Directors of IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad and IIT Tirupati has been constituted to recommend standards and norms for construction of campuses and infrastructure projects in IITs.

The service matters of non-faculty staff in IITs will be decided by the respective Board of Governors of IITs subject to their conformity with the instructions issued by the Government of India from time to time.

Click here for more Education News