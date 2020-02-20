No-Bag Day On Saturdays For Rajasthan Students

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced a 'No-Bag Day' on Saturdays for students of government schools.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced a 'No-Bag Day' on Saturdays for students of government schools across the state. Delivering his customary speech during the presentation of the state Budget in the Assembly, he said that though there would be no studies on the said day, activities related to happiness therapy, literature and culture, sports, personality development, moral values, scout, tips to stay healthy etc shall be organised for the students.

Also, parent-teacher meetings would be held on Saturdays to enable the school teachers update the parents on their wards' academic performance, the Chief Minister added.

Mr Gehlot also announced huge funds for sportspersons in Rajasthan. Those winning gold medals in the Olympics will henceforth get Rs 3 crore from the state government, compared with Rs 75 lakh earlier. Silver medallists will get Rs 2 crore against Rs 50 lakh earlier and bronze medallists Rs 1 crore against Rs 30 lakh earlier.

Asian Games gold medallists will now get Rs 1 crore, silver winners Rs 60 lakh and bronze medallists Rs 30 lakh as compared to Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively earlier on. As many as 500 coaches will be appointed on contractual basis to nurture sports talent in the desert state.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 100 crore for setting up a 'Tourism Development Fund' and said that the policy for 'ease of travelling in Rajasthan' will be pursued.

Another important Budget proposal was that those injured in an accident in Rajasthan can't be denied treatment by private hospitals. It would be mandatory for these hospitals to attend to injured patients or else action would be taken against the erring institute, Gehlot said, adding that a law would be formulated in this regard, if need be.

Mr Gehlot announced seven resolutions of his government -- Nirogi Rajasthan; Sampann Kissan; Mahila, Bal and Vridhh Kalyan; Saksham Mazdoor, Chhatra Yuva Javan; Shiksha ka Paridhan; Pani, Bijli aur Sadkon ka Maan; and Kaushal and Takneek Pradhan.

