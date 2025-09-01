"No Homework?" Internet Reacts To Indian Woman's Video Of Her Child's School Bag In China

When it comes to Indian school bags, they are usually packed to the brim with textbooks, notebooks, lunch boxes, water bottles, geometry cases, and other essentials. The weight of these bags has long been a concern for parents and students. In sharp contrast, a viral video from China has caught everyone's attention, showing that children there carry almost none of these items to school.

The clip, shared on Instagram by a user named @indian_girl_in_china, features an Indian woman living in China who reveals what her child carries in their school bag. The video shows the bag was far lighter than what is typically seen in Indian schools.

The woman highlighted the unique features of the bag, writing: "Five Speciality:

1. Lightweight

2. Fireproof

3. Waterproof

4. Escapes from an earthquake

5. Escapes from drowning in water

6. Strong life for many more years"

She further explained that teachers in China do not allow students to bring books, stationery, water bottles, or lunch boxes from home because the school provides everything. Instead, the bag is carried mainly for safety purposes, assignments, and to exchange essential items between home and school.

"I keep clothes inside so kids can't be sweaty all day long. They can feel fresh, healthy, hygienic, and well dressed," she added.

The woman then opened her child's bag, revealing only a few items of clothing, such as two t-shirts, a pair of shorts and a pair of trousers. Unlike the heavy bags that children in India often struggle with, this one had no books, no water bottles, and no lunch boxes.

The video quickly went viral and received more than 4.5 million views, along with 101,000 likes and over 47,000 shares on Instagram. However, NDTV can not verify the authenticity of the video.

In a follow-up post, the woman clarified that such bags are typically used by kindergarten children who are around six years old. She also revealed that the monthly fee for such schools is approximately Rs 32,000 in Indian currency.

Reactions

The post triggered a wave of discussion online with many users comparing it with their own school experiences in India. One user wrote, "My school bag used to weigh around 12 to 13 kg when I was in class 6 or 7, if I remember correctly." Another parent added, "My Grade 2 daughter's school bag weighs around 6 to 7 kg. I don't understand the logic of carrying a library every day."

Others were curious about the learning system in China and asked, "So no homework?" Some felt India could learn from this practice, with one user suggesting, "School lockers, these should be implemented in India too." At the same time, a few raised doubts about affordability, questioning shool fees.