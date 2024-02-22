Schools In Madhya Pradesh To Go 'Bag Less' Once A Week

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to observe 'bag less day' for students in schools once a week. As per the directions of the government, the students of classes 1 to 12 will be required to carry bags as per the weight decided by the school management committee. The decision has been taken to reduce the stress on children due to burden of their bags.

The weight of the school bags for higher classes will be decided according to the stream of the students. The maximum weight of the school bag for students of class 1 and 2 will be 1.6-2.2 kg. Similarly, 1.7-2.5 kg for class 3 to 5, 2-3 kg for class 6 and 7, 2.5-4 kg for class 8 and 2.5-4.5 for students of class 9 and 10.

The schools have been strictly asked to implement the school bag policy from the next academic year.

News agency ANI quoted School education minister Uday Pratap Singh as saying, "To avoid stress on children due to the burden of their bags, we have categorised the weight of bags of students according to their class. The younger students' bag weight will be up to 2.2 kg and the older students' bag weight will be 4.5 kg. We have also decided "Bag less school" once a week."

Bag less school means that children should enjoy that day, play games, explore sports activities, cultural programs, music, etc, the minister added. The students should be kept engaged in such a way that school does not seem like a matter of stress to them, school should be a matter of joy for them.