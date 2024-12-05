NMC Seeking PG Guide For Conducting Inspection Of Medical College

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification seeking information from medical colleges about faculty members who are eligible to become a PG guide for conducting assessment of medical colleges. Eligible faculty members of government medical colleges/ institutions are advised to give their willingness through the google link available on the official website by mid December.

Link:-

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8VYsm4U9j_wS0Di_0e7Ne_RvXljZhMI0_y-ONUdwj4pU4Yg/viewform?usp=pp_url

NMC is seeking faculty members for conducting inspection process for various undergraduate and postgraduate applications for the academic year 2025-26. Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) carries out inspection of medical colleges in accordance to the MARB Regulations made under NMC Act, 2019. MARB will start the inspection process for academic year 2025-26 in due course for various undergraduate and postgraduate applications for which faculty from various government medical colleges will be engaged as assessors for conducting the inspections.

The inspection of medical colleges is crucial for ensuring and enhancing the quality of medical education in the country. Since, NMC would be conducting surprise inspections of various medical colleges, the faculty of government medical college will be engaged for this purpose, reads the official notification by NMC.

NMC had earlier extended the dates for the submission of Annual Declaration Form from November 30, 2024 to December 10, 2024. Submission of Annual Declaration details/data is mandatory for all medical colleges/institutions except those colleges granted Letter of Permission (LOP) in the year 2024 and that have not admitted students in the college for the year 2024-25.