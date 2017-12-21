NMC UG PG Supplementary Examinations August 2017 Results Declared @ Nmc.ac.in; Check Now

The Loyola College November 2017 semester exam results can be accessed from the website: loyolacollege.edu. To access the Loyola College results, the students may logon to the official website and check the results using their exam details.
Nehru Memorial College is an Autonomous, Aided institution affiliated to Bharathidhasan University established in 1967. The college offers various UG & PG Programmes and also promotes research & innovation in teaching-learning process in various disciplines with a special focus on Computer Science and Instrumentation.
NMC UG PG Degree Exam 2017 Results: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check their NMC results:
Step One: go to the official website of NMC, nmc.ac.in
Step Two: Click on the COE link from homepage
Step Three: On next page open, click on the results link
Step Four: Enter your Register Number on the next page
Step Five: Submit and check your results
Before this, NMC had released these results:
UG & PG Degree Examinations, July 2017 - Instant Examination Results
MPhil Degree Viva Voce Examinations, April to May 2017 - Results
UG/PG Degree Exams-Results APRIL 2017
Click here for more Education News