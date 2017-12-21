NMC UG PG Supplementary Examinations August 2017 Results Declared @ Nmc.ac.in; Check Now Nehru Memorial College, Tamil Nadu has declared the results of undergraduate and post graduate supplementary August exams on the official website of the college.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NMC UG PG Supplementary Examinations August 2017 Results Declared @ Nmc.ac.in; Check Now New Delhi: Nehru Memorial College, Tamil Nadu has declared the results of undergraduate and post graduate supplementary August exams on the official website of the college. NMC degree and PG results can be accessed from this site: nmc.ac.in. NMC had earlier declared the results of UG and PG July instant examination results and other results of April exams.



The Loyola College November 2017 semester exam results can be accessed from the website: loyolacollege.edu. To access the Loyola College results, the students may logon to the official website and check the results using their exam details.



Nehru Memorial College is an Autonomous, Aided institution affiliated to Bharathidhasan University established in 1967. The college offers various UG & PG Programmes and also promotes research & innovation in teaching-learning process in various disciplines with a special focus on Computer Science and Instrumentation.

NMC UG PG Degree Exam 2017 Results: How to check

The candidates may follow these steps to check their NMC results:



Step One: go to the official website of NMC, nmc.ac.in

Step Two: Click on the COE link from homepage

Step Three: On next page open, click on the results link

Step Four: Enter your Register Number on the next page

Step Five: Submit and check your results



Before this, NMC had released these results:



UG & PG Degree Examinations, July 2017 - Instant Examination Results

MPhil Degree Viva Voce Examinations, April to May 2017 - Results

UG/PG Degree Exams-Results APRIL 2017



Click here for more



