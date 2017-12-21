Loyola College Exam Results Declared @ Loyolacollege.edu; Check Now

Chennai based Loyola College has declared the November 2017 semester exam results on the official website of the college.

Education | Updated: December 21, 2017 19:33 IST
New Delhi:  Chennai based Loyola College has declared the November 2017 semester exam results on the official website of the college. The Loyola College November 2017 semester exam results can be accessed from the website: loyolacollege.edu. To access the Loyola College results, the students may logon to the official website and check the results using their exam details.

When we checked at 03.08 pm today, the official Loyola College website was not responding. This must be happening because large number of users trying to access the results at the same time. But as of 7.33 pm today, the results links are open.

The students who are searching for the Loyola College results may need to wait for sometime till the current rush is over, if this happens again.
 

Loyola College Exam Results: How to check

The students may check their Loyola College November 2017 semester exam results following these steps:

Step One: Go to the official website of Loyola College, loyolacollege.edu; 
Step Two: Click on the link :"Nov. 2017 Semester Exam Results" from homepage
Step Three: On next page, enter your department number
Step Four: Click submit and check your results

If the Loyola College results website not responding, it is advised that the students may check the results later.

