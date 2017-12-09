TNDALU Declares Degree Exam Results 2017, Check Now



How to check TNDALU Degree Exam Results 2017?

Degree examination results have been declared by The Tamil Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU). Candidates who had appeared for the examination in November 2017 can now check their result at the official website of TNDALU at tndalu.ac.in. Candidates can check the result using their registration number. Results have been declared for B.A.B.L., B.A.LL.B.( Hons.), B.COM.B.L., B.COM.LL.B.( Hons.), B.C.A.LL.B.(Hons.), B.B.A.LL.B.( Hons.) & 3 YEAR B.L., LL.B (Hons) Degree Examinations. Due to several results being declared on the same day, chances of the website getting slow may be experienced by the candidates. In such cases, candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.Step 1: Go to the official website of TNDALU at tndalu.ac.inStep 2: Click on the link 'B.A.B.L./B.A.LL.B.(HONS.), B.COM.B.L./B.COM.LL.B.(HONS.), B.C.A.LL.B.(HONS.), B.B.A.LL.B.(HONS.) & 3 YEAR B.L./LL.B (HONS) DEGREE EXAMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 2017 - RESULT'Step 3: Enter the registration numberStep 4: Submit the detailsStep 5: Get the resultStep 6: Take a printoutTNDALU had declared the exam results for May 2017 degree examinations held on 20 July 2017. The University had released list for BA/ BBA LLB course, BCA LLB course and BCom LLB Course. The University had notified candidates about the counselling schedule on the website and counselling session was held in the premises of TNDALU Chennai. Applications for 3 year LLB course was accepted till 17 July 2017.