TNDALU Declares Degree Exam Results 2017, Check Now

Candidates can check the TNDALU result at the official website tndalu.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: December 09, 2017 12:21 IST
TNDALU Degree Result 2017: Know How To Check BA, BCom, LLB, BBA, BCA Result

New Delhi:  Degree examination results have been declared by The Tamil Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU). Candidates who had appeared for the examination in November 2017 can now check their result at the official website of TNDALU at tndalu.ac.in. Candidates can check the result using their registration number. Results have been declared for B.A.B.L., B.A.LL.B.( Hons.), B.COM.B.L., B.COM.LL.B.( Hons.), B.C.A.LL.B.(Hons.), B.B.A.LL.B.( Hons.) & 3 YEAR B.L., LL.B (Hons) Degree Examinations. Due to several results being declared on the same day, chances of the website getting slow may be experienced by the candidates. In such cases, candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.


How to check TNDALU Degree Exam Results 2017?

tndalu degree exam result 2017

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNDALU at tndalu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'B.A.B.L./B.A.LL.B.(HONS.), B.COM.B.L./B.COM.LL.B.(HONS.), B.C.A.LL.B.(HONS.), B.B.A.LL.B.(HONS.) & 3 YEAR B.L./LL.B (HONS) DEGREE EXAMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 2017 - RESULT'
Step 3: Enter the registration number
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Get the result
Step 6: Take a printout

TNDALU had declared the exam results for May 2017 degree examinations held on 20 July 2017. The University had released list for BA/ BBA LLB course, BCA LLB course and BCom LLB Course. The University had notified candidates about the counselling schedule on the website and counselling session was held in the premises of TNDALU Chennai. Applications for 3 year LLB course was accepted till 17 July 2017. 

