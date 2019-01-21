Chennai's Loyola College Apologises For 'Anti-Government' Paintings

The BJP has filed a complaint with the police against Loyola College.

Loyola College, a Catholic minority institution, on Monday apologised for its anti-Hindu, anti-Central government paintings that were exhibited at a cultural event held in its premises.

In a statement, the college said: "We acknowledge our lapse and sincerely apologise for the insurmountable hurt this has caused."

"We are deeply pained, saddened and equally anguished that the venue to conduct a cultural event Veethi Virundhu Vizha, held on 19th and 20th Jan 2019, has been misused for exhibits against a particular religious group, social institution, political party and the country's leadership," Loyola College said.

According to the college, the exhibits were removed the moment these were brought to its notice.

The statement was issued by Loyola College Art and Literary Unit Coordinator Dr Kaleeswaran.

The party's Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the event for its offending exhibits.

One of the exhibits shows Bharat Mata as a sexual harassment victim in the context of #MeToo.