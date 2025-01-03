NMC Releases Applications For Inclusion Of New PG Medical Qualification

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification inviting eligible medical colleges/institutes to submit proposals for addition of new medical qualifications etc. Stakeholders can visit the official website of the NMC website for detailed information.

An official notification by the NMC reads, "All medical colleges/ institutes are informed to submit proposals for addition of new medical qualifications which has not been included in the Annexure-l, II, III, IV, V and VI of Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023 to this Board, both through email at pgmeb.recognition@mc.org.in and through post. No medical college/ institute should run any PG medical qualification (including PDCC, PDF, etc.) without the approval of this commission, failing which this commission will be forced to take action as per provisions of Section 9.1 and 9.2 of the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations - 2023 and Section 8(1) and 8(2) of Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations - 2023."

NMC lays down rules and regulations for the inclusion of new medical qualifications in institutions. As per the Regulation "Any medical institution conferring an undergraduate or postgraduate or super-specialty medical qualification may apply to the concerned Board, along with such documents and information, for inclusion of any new medical qualification, which is not already included in the list."



The notification also mentions the mandatory requirements that needs to be submitted along with the application forms. As per the official notice, the following annexure are to be attached with this application:



(a) Standard Assessment Form Part-A [Institutional Information common for all PG Specialities].

(b) Standard Assessment Form Part- B of the Parent: Specialty.

https://www.nmc.org.in/MCIRest/open/getDocument?path=/Documents/Public/Portal/LatestNews/PublicNotice_inclusionofPGqualification_20-12-24withSecycovering1_1_25.pdf

All such applications should be accompanied with requisite fee of Rs 2,50,000 plus GST at 18 per cent per qualification and addressed to the Post Graduate Medical Education Board.