NMC Opens Doors For Non-Biology Students To Aspire To Become Doctors

NMC allows candidates with additional subjects to take NEET-UG for MBBS/BDS in India.

Students who have successfully completed their 10+2 examinations, with a focus on physics, chemistry, and mathematics, can still aspire to become doctors. The new guidelines from the National Medical Commission (NMC) outline a pathway for such candidates. To qualify, they need to pass a biology/biotechnology examination as an additional subject at the 10+2 level from any recognised board.

According to a public notice issued by the NMC, candidates who have included the necessary subjects-physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology, and English-even as additional subjects after passing Class 12 will be allowed to take the NEET-UG test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the country. Additionally, these candidates will be eligible to receive an eligibility certificate from the NMC, a legal document confirming their eligibility to study undergraduate medical courses abroad.

Previously, candidates were obligated to undergo two years of continuous study in physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology, and English, including practicals, during Classes 10 and 12 to be eligible for MBBS or BDS programs. This two-year study had to be completed in a regular school and not through an open school or as a 'private' candidate.

As per the previous regulations, after passing Class 12, students were not allowed to take additional subjects and instead had to finish their studies in biology, biotechnology, or any other required subject as part of the core curriculum. This restriction has been lifted by the new NMC order, providing a path to medical school for individuals who wish to pursue it even if biology or biotechnology were not required in Classes 11 and 12.

The NMC stated that discussions on this matter took place on June 14, leading to a decision to relax the criteria for NEET-UG eligibility and the issuance of eligibility certificates for studying medicine abroad. This decision aligns with the flexibility introduced by the National Education Policy (NEP), allowing a more adaptable approach to studying various subjects in Class 12.