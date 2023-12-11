NMC Mandates One-Year Clinical Clerkship For Foreign Medical Graduates With Final Year Break

NMC sets internship seats: 7.5% in old colleges, 100% in new ones without CRMI students.

To be eligible for the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) or clinical medical rotatory internship, foreign medical graduates who had a break in their final year and returned to India due to the Covid pandemic or the Russia-Ukraine war, and finished their coursework online, will need to complete a mandatory one-year clinical clerkship, as stated by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Medical colleges can levy a fee of up to Rs 5,000 per month on such students for their clinical clerkship, according to a notification from the NMC.

Students who had a break from their studies during the second-to-last year of the programme due to a pandemic or war and finished the foreign medical graduates (FMG) course, including the exam, online, will need to complete a two-year clinical clerkship (CC), as stated in the notice. The notice further outlines that upon the successful completion of the two-year clerkship, supported by a logbook and authenticated by the respective college authority, students will be permitted to commence CMRI. This can be conducted in a medical college or any recognized institute.

According to the NMC, which oversees the nation's medical education and profession, the number of seats allowed for internship or clinical clerkship will be 7.5 per cent of the permitted MBBS seats in old colleges that have their students pursuing CRMI, and it shall be 100 per cent in new medical colleges that do not have their own students doing CRMI.