NMC Issues Additional Clarification On CBME Guideline

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification regarding additional clarifications on the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) Guidelines, 2024. The official notification by the NMC reads, "In light of the observations made by the Hon'ble Court of Madras in WPC No. 7284 of 2021 titled S Sushma & Anr Vs The Commissioner of Police & Ors., following Corrigendum/ addendum has been incorporated in the existing CBME Guideline, 2024 published on 12.09.2024:"



New additions in the CBME guideline:

Psychiatry

The title of Section 9 under Psychiatry (Page 112, Volume II) has been revised to "Psychosexual Disorders and Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Expression."

Competency PS 9.2 has been deleted



Physiology

The competency related to sex determination and differentiation (Volume I, Page 83) has been updated. Competency PY 9.1 now reads: "Explain sex determination, sex differentiation, and their physiological alterations, and discuss the effects of the removal of gonads on physiological functions."



Pediatrics

Competency PE 6.4 (Volume II, Page 90) has been revised to reflect inclusivity: "Describe adolescent sexuality, diversity in sexual orientation, and gender identity."



Clinical history-taking

In reference to the recommendation-“Clinical History-taking need to include approaches that elicit information on gender, sexual orientation and behaviour in a non-judgmental manner”



NMC has emphasised on the need to direct the concerned universities to introduce changes as per the modifications introduced in the CBME guidelines.



Also, the word (heterosexual) has not been used in the CBME document. As far as inclusion of medico-legal knowledge on homosexuality, bisexuality, gender incongruence and Dysphoria in the medical education, it is stated that the said competencies are well taught at school level and does not fall under the purview of MBBS curriculum.

