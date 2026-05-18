NIT Warangal Opens Applications For JRF Fellowship 2026, Stipend Up To Rs 42,000

NIT Warangal Fellowship 2026: The Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at National Institute of Technology Warangal has invited applications for its Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) programme for 2026. The fellowship is offered under an Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)-funded research project.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 37,000 for the first two years, which will increase to Rs 42,000 in the third year. The duration of the project is three years.

The research work will focus on the design of Al-Cu-Ce alloys with the addition of L1 2 phase-forming elements for high-temperature applications.

The last date to apply is June 11, 2026, till 11:59 pm. Candidates will be required to complete the registration process through email and Google Form submission.

Preference will be given to candidates who have qualified GATE, UGC NET, CSIR NET, INSPIRE, or any other relevant national-level examination. Applicants with prior experience in characterisation techniques such as SEM, TEM, and XRD will also be preferred.

Eligibility Criteria

The upper age limit is 30 years for General and EWS candidates, 33 years for OBC-NCL candidates, and 35 years for SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates.

How To Apply?

Candidates must fill the application form (proforma) and submit via Google Form along with Bio-data/CV and scanned copy of certificates in a single PDF file. You are required to contact Sukla Mondol, Assistant Professor at NIT, via email at <suklam@nitw.ac.in> or by phone at 9535023200.

Application Form

Educational Qualification

Candidates must fulfil either of the following criteria:

BTech/BE (or equivalent) in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering or Mechanical Engineering, along with MTech/ME in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering or a related field, with first class marks (60 per cent or 6.5 CGPA) in both UG and PG for General, OBC-NCL and EWS categories. SC, ST and PwD candidates require 55 per cent marks or 6.0 CGPA.

OR

BTech/BE (or equivalent) in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering or Mechanical Engineering with a minimum CGPA of 7.5/10 or 70 per cent marks for General, EWS and OBC-NCL candidates, and 7.0/10 or 65 per cent marks for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

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